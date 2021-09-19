‘Getting me emotional’ – These Liverpool fans are saying the same thing about Salah’s post-Palace tweet

Mo Salah posted a tweet after Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanking fans for their support.

The Egyptian international registered yet another goal in the English top-flight to take his total tally to four in five league games.

You, the fans, keep me going. You give me more strength than I think you’ll ever know. pic.twitter.com/HgNx8YbTtS — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 18, 2021

Supporters on Twitter were quick to react to the social media update from the 29-year-old and express the mutuality of the feeling.

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘Nonsense’ – Collymore rubbishes idea that sides need to spend big in the window to win the PL

It’s utterly bizarre to look at the former Chelsea man’s stats over the last five seasons and remember that he was once branded a ‘one-season wonder’ for his efforts in the 2017/18 campaign.

Having registered six goal contributions in the English top-flight in our first five league games, the forward has matched his opening tally achieved in our prior two terms at the same stage in the season.

With the fans back in the stadiums, we can only begin to imagine the heights Salah could reach this term in a full-strength Liverpool side with the supporters behind him.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Unbelievable this lad is…Liverpool Legend…I think we, the fans, love you more than you will ever know @MoSalah 🇪🇬 👑 https://t.co/f49e4zZ4oy — Kop 305 (@kopite305) September 19, 2021

Salah’s tweet getting me emotional. — – (@AnfieldRd96) September 18, 2021

That Salah tweet made me tear up man. He needs to stay — Hugo (@tijaniro) September 18, 2021

why does reading salah's tweet get me tears in my eyes — 🌿 (@mushhu_) September 19, 2021

Trent was arguably at fault for the goals conceded v AC Milan… but to say he can’t defend is wide of the mark