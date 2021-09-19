(Image) Mane compares Keita’s reaction to spectacular volley to famous Cantona celebration

Sadio Mane has compared Naby Keita’s cool reaction to his own spectacular long-range effort against Crystal Palace to that of Manchester United legend Eric Cantona’s famous goal celebration against Sunderland.

Finding himself unmarked on the edge of the 18-yard-box, the Guinean positioned himself to receive Eagles shotstopper Vicente Guaita’s punched clearance from a corner and let fly with a first-time volley to kill the game.

The 26-year-old appeared almost surprised by his own effort, though quickly broke into a smile after being crowded by his Liverpool teammates.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Mane’s Instagram:

Sadio Mané on Instagram comparing Keita’s celebration to Cantona’s iconic celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/PThMA25dbI — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 19, 2021

