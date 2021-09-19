Liverpool handed yet another injury concern as 30-year-old limps off v Crystal Palace

Liverpool were handed a fresh injury concern during their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, as Thiago Alcantara was seen limping off the pitch in the second-half.

This comes from liverpoolfc.com, with the club’s official website noting Jurgen Klopp’s hopeful comments on the Spanish international’s calf issue.

“The only little bit that overshadowed [the game] was Thiago, but we hope it is not serious,” the German told reporters in his post-match presser. “He felt his calf and now we hope really it is not that serious.”

The Reds have already lost Bobby Firmino and promising starlet Harvey Elliott to the sidelines, with the latter expected to return this season despite suffering a dislocated ankle.

It’s a notable blight on what was otherwise another impressive victory for us against Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace outfit.

Truth be told, the scoreline was somewhat generous with regard to the balance of the game, with the Eagles proving to be tough opponents at Anfield.

Having impressed alongside Fabinho in a midfield role – a pairing many a Liverpool fan had been desperately waiting for – we can only hope that the injury isn’t long-term.

