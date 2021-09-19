(Video) Klopp jokes he was close to copying Salah celebration after Man United goal in title-winning season

Posted by
It was pointed out post-Crystal Palace that star forward Mo Salah had only ever been cautioned with three yellow cards, across the entirety of his Liverpool career, for taking his jersey off in goal celebrations

Boss Jurgen Klopp joked that he himself had one time been tempted to join the Egyptian international in that regard following his goal against rivals Manchester United in the Reds’ title-winning campaign.

In a game that looked close to slipping away from Liverpool at times, the 3-0 victory against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace was an important one as the Merseysiders continued their unbeaten run in the English top-flight.

You can catch the manager’s comments below (at 3:03), courtesy of Liverpool F.C.’s YouTube channel:

Trent was arguably at fault for the goals conceded v AC Milan… but to say he can’t defend is wide of the mark

