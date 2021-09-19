(Video) Klopp jokes he was close to copying Salah celebration after Man United goal in title-winning season

It was pointed out post-Crystal Palace that star forward Mo Salah had only ever been cautioned with three yellow cards, across the entirety of his Liverpool career, for taking his jersey off in goal celebrations

Boss Jurgen Klopp joked that he himself had one time been tempted to join the Egyptian international in that regard following his goal against rivals Manchester United in the Reds’ title-winning campaign.

Salah has only received 3 yellow cards for Liverpool. All for taking his shirt off 😳 #LFC pic.twitter.com/EqrC9paTV4 — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) September 18, 2021

In a game that looked close to slipping away from Liverpool at times, the 3-0 victory against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace was an important one as the Merseysiders continued their unbeaten run in the English top-flight.

You can catch the manager’s comments below (at 3:03), courtesy of Liverpool F.C.’s YouTube channel:

