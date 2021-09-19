(Video) Liverpool fans will love Keita’s reaction to his spectacular Crystal Palace goal

After Mo Salah doubled a fragile 1-0 lead at L4, with Odsonne Edouard’s introduction in the second-half creating fresh problems for Liverpool, Naby Keita wowed the Anfield crowd with a first-time volley to kill the contest.

The Guinean international looked almost baffled by his contribution late in the tie as his teammates crowded around to congratulate him.

It’s the former RB Leipzig star’s first league goal this term – not to mention his first effort since the 2019/20 campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Keïta cannot believe it!

And that smile from Konate. 😍pic.twitter.com/ZPG824CYgU — SHooMit (@SHoomwitter) September 19, 2021

