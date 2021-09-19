(Video) ‘Looks like you’ve got nothing on there, lad’ – Henderson digs into scantily clad Robertson on Instagram

Whenever an amusing Liverpool clip emerges on social media, Reds fullback Andy Robertson is usually never too far away from the action.

Such was the case on Twitter, with @Watch_LFC posting Jordan Henderson’s Instagram story, which documented his swim at the club training facilities with the Scotland skipper.

The somewhat scantily clad 27-year-old was captured by his fellow teammate emerging from a pool in a thong, with the latter unable to hold back on making a cheeky remark.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Jordan Henderson’s Instagram:

Hendo & Robbo having a swim 😂 pic.twitter.com/YgLXNsG9J7 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 19, 2021