(Video) Naby Keita’s long-range volley shown in breathtaking new angle

In a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace, substitute Naby Keita added a touch of brilliance with his long-range effort against the London-based outfit.

In a new clip from Liverpool’s official Twitter account, fans can be treated to the Guinean international’s goal from a new angle.

With Eagles No.1 Vicente Guaita batting away a corner, the ball fell nicely to the unmarked No.8 outside the 18-yard-box, who fired a first-time volley beyond the ‘keeper’s reach.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Beautiful goals deserve beautiful angles 😍 Take a bow, Naby Keita 💥 pic.twitter.com/iQki2WXMb6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021

