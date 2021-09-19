(Video) Naby Keita’s long-range volley shown in breathtaking new angle

Posted by
(Video) Naby Keita’s long-range volley shown in breathtaking new angle

In a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace, substitute Naby Keita added a touch of brilliance with his long-range effort against the London-based outfit.

In a new clip from Liverpool’s official Twitter account, fans can be treated to the Guinean international’s goal from a new angle.

READ MORE: Liverpool handed yet another injury concern as 30-year-old limps off v Crystal Palace

With Eagles No.1 Vicente Guaita batting away a corner, the ball fell nicely to the unmarked No.8 outside the 18-yard-box, who fired a first-time volley beyond the ‘keeper’s reach.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Trent was arguably at fault for the goals conceded v AC Milan… but to say he can’t defend is wide of the mark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top