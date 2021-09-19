(Video) US Open champion Raducanu thanks Klopp for ‘talent of the century’ comment & reveals favourite football team

Tennis star Emma Raducanu thanked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his congratulatory comments.

The German had described the 18-year-old as the “talent of the century” after securing the US Open title.

When questioned on her favourite football team, the teenager avoided naming a specific club, opting instead for Gareth Southgate’s England outfit, which reached the European Championship final in the summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports’ YouTube channel:

