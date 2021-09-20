Gary Neville suggests Liverpool have stagnated from ‘the team they were a few years ago’

Gary Neville has put a dampener on Liverpool’s title challenge this term, suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s men have stagnated.

The Reds put three away without reply against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace outfit at the weekend to make it five games unbeaten in the league, sharing the top of the table with rivals Chelsea.

“At this moment in time I do believe Liverpool aren’t the team they were a few years ago, even though they are very, very good,” the former Red Devil spoke on The Gary Neville podcast (via The Boot Room). “It’s not quite the squad of a few years ago.”

The Merseysiders had been tipped in pre-season to replace key former midfielder Gini Wijnaldum and bolster the forward line after questions were raised regarding Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s form last term.

READ MORE: (Video) US Open champion Raducanu thanks Klopp for ‘talent of the century’ comment & reveals favourite football team

Having only added Ibrahima Konate to the squad – albeit a very talented centre-half at that, which plugs a gap – the argument has been made that we’ve failed to build on the side that won the title in the 2019/20 campaign.

Yet, it has to be remembered that summer signings of the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota last season had their first year with Liverpool stunted by injuries.

As such, the side, as it is, technically has yet to reach its full potential under Jurgen Klopp’s management.

Owen’s criticism of Keita after midfielder’s Palace cameo has failed to consider role Klopp asked him to perform at start of season