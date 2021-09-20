Lijnders reveals bolt-on starter for Liverpool’s upcoming cup clash with Norwich: ‘I want to give one name’

Pep Lijnders has confirmed in Liverpool’s pre-match presser that Curtis Jones is a guaranteed name on the first-XI teamsheet ahead of the Reds’ upcoming meeting with Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

The 20-year-old has been used sparingly in the season so far, providing cameo appearances in both the Champions League and English top-flight.

🗣️"This league competition has proven gold for us. So I want to give one name who's going to start tomorrow: that's Curtis Jones." Pep Lijnders names one #LFC star guaranteed to start v Norwich City 👀 pic.twitter.com/tiOl9uTeU3 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 20, 2021

With the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, to name a few, competing for spots, the Englishman has his work cut out for him to make into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

We’ve seen some brilliant performances from the 20-year-old when called upon last term, and we’re certainly for more in the league cup tomorrow.

With Thiago Alcantara expected to be out of action for at least the next two games, there’s an opportunity for the midfielder to put himself in contention for a start against Brentford if he can apply himself well against Daniel Farke’s Canaries outfit.

Of course, the Academy graduate won’t be the only ‘fringe’ player hoping to break into the first-XI, with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likewise expected to try and earn a more prominent role in the squad.

