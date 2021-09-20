Liverpool closely tracking Bundesliga hotshot ex-Bayern chief Rummenigge claimed FSG are too tight to go for – report

Liverpool are said to be closely tracking Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland ahead of a potential move in the next summer window.

This comes from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming the Merseysiders could rival Barcelona for the centre-forward’s signature.

This runs against what former Bayern Munich chief Karl Heinz-Rummenigge suggested with regard to the Reds chances of signing the Norwegian, predicting that principal owner John W. Henry wouldn’t sanction such a move.

Whilst we at the Empire of the Kop would welcome the recruitment team targetting a player of the 21-year-old’s calibre, we find it somewhat unlikely that the former RB Salzburg hitman will end up in a red shirt next summer.

It would potentially require us to part ways with at least one of our prestigious front-three (Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino or Sadio Mane), which is a possibility in light of the reality of the trio heading into the thirties.

However, we it’s a rare moment when we go for already world-class talents; either making an exception, as was the case with Thiago Alcantara, for a talent we’d be daft to ignore or plugging a critical gap in the squad as we did with the signing of Virgil van Dijk.

