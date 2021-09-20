Liverpool could be set to receive cash influx down the line from FSG, LeBron James & RedBird business move

Liverpool could put itself into a position to receive a cash influx in the long-term resulting from a potential deal between owners FSG, RedBird Capital, Nike and basketball star LeBron James’ entertainment company.

This update comes from Variety (via the Liverpool Echo), with the publication claiming that the LA Lakers small forward could part with a minority stake in SpringHill Co with the aforementioned consortium.

Given the American’s links to Nike – not to mention the brand’s sponsorship of the Reds – the opportunity has been tipped to be a potential gamechanger for the Merseyside-based outfit in the long run.

We saw our financial income take a significant hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly given that our deal with Nike was based, for the most part, on merchandise sales.

Strengthening our relationship with the corporation and brand icon James, however, would undoubtedly be a no-brainer as far as we’re concerned.

The reality of the situation is that we need to find unique ways of competing with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea (and PSG abroad) and addressing the evident financial disparity.

As such, we at EOTK would certainly encourage the club to embrace a venture that could yield significant rewards.

