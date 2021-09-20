Liverpool interest in West Ham star further justified by performance in defeat v Manchester United – report

Liverpool and Premier League rivals Tottenham and Leicester City’s reported interest in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen was further vindicated by the forward’s performance against Manchester United at the weekend.

This comes from Melissa Reddy for the Independent, with the renowned reporter highlighting a number of qualities within the Hammers star that would be well-suited to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

“The 24-year-old, whose allure is undoubtedly aided by the homegrown factor, helped West Ham soften the absence of the suspended Michail Antonio,” the journalist wrote.

“He created four chances, was credited with the assist for Said Benrahma’s opener, had four shots – forcing the first save from David de Gea, later testing him with a long-ranger – and was hugely efficient in possession.

“What really impressed about Bowen was his work off the ball; consistently alert, on the move making the most sprints, showing great acceleration, being the first defender, winning most of his duels and contesting the highest number of them for West Ham.

“He got stuck in, involved in all phases of their play and while the goals have not yet flowed this season, every other facet of his game: ball-carrying, energy in the press, movement and creation have been stellar.”

Despite the number of player sales the Reds made in the window, it appeared that not enough exits had occurred to justify any additional signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

When The Athletic journalist James Pearce first confirmed our interest in the Englishman in the summer, there was a somewhat mixed reaction from supporters.

Having turned the likes of Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson (coming from relegation-battling outfits) into world-class talents, however, one might be inclined to argue that the recruitment team has more than earned some faith in its decision-making.

With the need for a backup forward highlighted by the limited contributions of the likes of Divock Origi and Taki Minamino last term, we’d imagine that a new attacker will be a priority for us in the next summer window.

