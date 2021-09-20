Liverpool proving Gary Neville’s bold Manchester United call wrong as Reds continue strong start

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the league – having not lost a game in the English top-flight since the surprise home defeat to Fulham in March – continued with their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Reds’ early form has given rise to some reasonable doubt with regard to pundit Gary Neville’s earlier comments in the season predicting the Merseysider’s to struggle to finish above Manchester United this term.

“I was at the game on Saturday, Liverpool v Chelsea, and I said after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but] something’s not right,” the Monday Night Football host spoke on the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel (via the Express).

“Not bad. There’s no massive spirit issue, or the manager falling out with players. Nothing like that.

“[Jurgen Klopp’s] not got that money [to improve the side]. He’s having to deal with a team who are a good team but look like the team that needed a boost.

“There are no massive problems at Liverpool. I’m not saying it is broken. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

“But I don’t think they have got the momentum with them at this moment. They are just plateauting. I’m not sure Liverpool can get to first. I don’t think they will get above [United] this year.”

Following the Red Devils’ comeback against West Ham United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men find themselves level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit and Chelsea at the league summit.

READ MORE: Garth Crooks explains how ‘giant’ Red justified Liverpool holding on to him ‘when they didn’t really have to’

Though it’s certainly early days, the manner in which we’ve started the campaign, not to mention earning a trio of wins against difficult opponents – Leeds United, AC Milan and Crystal Palace – in the space of six days is encouraging.

By contrast, United suffered defeat against Young Boys in the Champions League with wins against the Hammers and Newcastle United either side of their opener in Europe.

Comparing overall performances, one might be inclined to argue that Neville was somewhat hasty with his early prediction, though time will certainly till in that regard.

Owen’s criticism of Keita after midfielder’s Palace cameo has failed to consider role Klopp asked him to perform at start of season