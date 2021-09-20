Pundit finds it ‘really strange’ that Liverpool striker didn’t demand Anfield exit

Nigel Jemson has suggested that it’s bizarre out-of-favour Liverpool forward Divock Origi didn’t demand an exit out of Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp himself admitted that he was surprised a “proper offer” hadn’t come in for the player during the transfer window just gone.

“I just find it really strange,” the former Nottingham Forest striker told ThisIsFutbol. “I think if I’d have been Origi, I’d have demanded to go out on loan to try to get some game time or a permanent transfer.”

The former Premier League forward did, however, acknowledge the Belgian international’s recent contributions, with the 26-year-old having earned an assist for Mo Salah’s equaliser in the Champions League against AC Milan last week.

“But I do have to say that when he has come on, he’s delivered.”

Though we at the EOTK have always noted the former Lille man’s contributions on Europe’s biggest stage and beyond, we would have certainly encouraged the forward’s departure in the window had it meant that reinforcements would be brought in.

That being said, it would be entirely improper to not recognise the No.27’s solid performance in our Champions League group stage opener, which potentially suggests that there may be a future yet for the Belgian.

We’d still strongly advocate the importance of bringing in another attacker who can grow with the side where possible, though it’s encouraging to see Origi delivering when called upon.

