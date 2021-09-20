(Video) Adorable clip captures young Virgil van Dijk fan too nervous to face her hero

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has been a beloved figure at club level since his signing from Southampton helped transform Jurgen Klopp’s men into a title-winning outfit.
During the international break, one young fan was captured meeting the Dutch international but appeared too nervous to face the No.4 in person.
The bemused No.4 signed the back of the supporter’s shirt and took a picture with the family in question, departing briefly only to return a moment later to see if the youngster had come out of hiding.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ESPNFC:
She was so nervous about meeting her favourite player, Virgil van Dijk, that she couldn't even turn around 🧡
(via @OnsOranje) pic.twitter.com/IAEGi0ZaKS
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 17, 2021
