(Video) Liverpool skipper Henderson makes Salah shirt detour before joining in celebration of Egyptian’s lead-doubling goal

Liverpool’s Mo Salah earned his third yellow card across his entire Anfield career for ripping off his shirt after doubling the Reds’ lead in their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Instead of immediately rushing to join in with the celebrations, skipper Jordan Henderson first made a slight detour to retrieve the Egyptian international’s discarded jersey, before proceeding to hand it back to him.

The Merseysiders’ latest victory saw them climb to joint-top of the Premier League, level with Chelsea and Manchester United on points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

