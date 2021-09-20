(Video) Liverpool skipper Henderson makes Salah shirt detour before joining in celebration of Egyptian’s lead-doubling goal

Liverpool’s Mo Salah earned his third yellow card across his entire Anfield career for ripping off his shirt after doubling the Reds’ lead in their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Instead of immediately rushing to join in with the celebrations, skipper Jordan Henderson first made a slight detour to retrieve the Egyptian international’s discarded jersey, before proceeding to hand it back to him.

The Merseysiders’ latest victory saw them climb to joint-top of the Premier League, level with Chelsea and Manchester United on points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

134 goal involvements in the #PL since his Reds debut… At least 24 more than any other player. @MoSalah is simply breathtaking🤯👑 pic.twitter.com/x5W1BH3WRz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 19, 2021