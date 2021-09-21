Barcelona regret rejecting chance to sign Liverpool superstar in 2017 – report

Barcelona were reportedly presented with a chance to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in 2017.

That’s according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, who claim the Egyptian and Kylian Mbappe were both rejected by the Catalan club in the same window.

In the summer of 2017, Barcelona would instead go on to spend over €100 million on injury prone winger Ousmane Dembele – as per Sport Witness.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez still very much a deadly force at Camp Nou, it’s perhaps understandable at the time why Salah and Mbappe were not taken as seriously as they should’ve been.

Four years down the line, Messi is a Paris Saint-Germain player and team-mate of Mbappe, Suarez is a reigning champion of La Liga as an Atletico de Madrid player, while Salah is scoring for fun in Liverpool red.

The above report states Barcelona are ‘ashamed’ of their business in the 2017 summer transfer window, in hindsight, in which it’s claimed they could’ve signed the Egypt international for just €40 million.