(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Reds rest key players vs. Norwich

The team news is in, Reds! Liverpool have officially named their starting XI for tonight’s EFL Cup clash with fellow Premier League outfit Norwich City.

As expected, there is a host of changes for the travelling side – with Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher making the cut for the trip to Carrow Road.

Liverpool are without Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott this evening, with all three presently ruled out with injuries.

Take a look at our graphic below for the team news in full. Up the Reds!

