Liverpool considering move for cast-out Chelsea forward – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has seen his playing time under Thomas Tuchel diminish.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the more talented players in his age group in the Premier League.

Hudson-Odoi has featured twice for Chelsea so far this season, once in the UEFA Super Cup – but it yet to see out 90 minutes.

According to Italian outlet calciomercato.com, Jurgen Klopp is particularly keen on the England international, who is contracted for another two-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge.

Should Liverpool make a move for Hudson-Odoi, it wouldn’t be the first time the Reds have plucked a cast-out talent from the Londoners, with fan favourite Daniel Sturridge proving to be a shrewd signing back in 2013.

Having worked his way through the youth ranks at Chelsea, it’s unclear if the 20-year-old is prepared to throw in the towel on his future with the Blues – but rumoured interest from Liverpool is intriguing.