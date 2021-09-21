Liverpool predicted XI v. Norwich: Pep Lijnders has already revealed two starters

Liverpool are in EFL Cup action this week and will take on fellow Premier League side Norwich City away at Carrow Road.

Pep Lijnders has already revealed Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher will feature for the Reds, but who the other nine starters will be is difficult to predict.

Jurgen Klopp likes to rotate his squad a fair bit, especially in the domestic cup competitions. Here’s who we think will make the XI on Tuesday night…

In goal will be the aforementioned Kelleher, as revealed by Lijnders in his pre-match press conference, and he’ll have a back four of Ibou Konate, Nat Phillips, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas – but it wouldn’t be a big surprise if Conor Bradley was given the nod at right-back.

Alongside Jones in midfield is likely to be Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Fabinho acting as the anchor.

Up top will be Divock Origi, Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino, with the latter most recently making a return to full fitness.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Phillips, Konate, Milner, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jones, Ox, Minamino, Jota, Origi