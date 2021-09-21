Liverpool told to sign Man City forward “tomorrow” by former Man United player

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool should re-sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, FIVE, the 42-year-old revealed he’d pick up the England international “tomorrow” if he were in Jurgen Klopp’s position.

Surprised at how Sterling has seemingly fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola, Ferdinand said he expects several clubs to be keen on the City man in future transfer windows.

Whether a return to Liverpool is realistic for the 26-year-old is another thing entirely, with many Reds fans pained to see the forward swap Anfield for the Etihad in 2015.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino all still very much first-team members under Klopp, there isn’t any room for Sterling at Anfield, realistically speaking.

Mind you, things can obviously change in the coming months and years – but Transfermarkt value the England international at a whopping £81 million – a fee that’ll likely put off the Reds, even if a potential return is entertained.