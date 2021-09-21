(Photo) Kaide Gordon’s brother hits social media with lovely post as LFC starlet makes debut

Liverpool starlet Kaide Gordon was handed his first professional start against Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The forward is an exciting talent, showing as much during pre-season with the Reds, and has made strides with the youth sides.

Gordon’s older brother, Kellen, who is a defender for Macclesfield Town, shared a snap of himself on Twitter at Carrow Road – donning a Liverpool shirt in support of Kaide.

It’s a lovely post and will no doubt go down a treat with Reds supporters. Class!