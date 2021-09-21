(Video) Divock Origi heads Liverpool 2-0 up against Norwich City with smart finish

Get in! Divock Origi doubled Liverpool’s lead against Norwich City in the EFL Cup with an exquisite header.
The Belgian has been a surprise package so far this season, starring in his last two performances for the Reds.
Origi assisted Taki Minamino’s opening goal in the first few moments of the clash at Carrow Road.
In the second-half he bagged one of his own as well, turning a free header goalward to put Liverpool 2-0 up.
GOAL! Norwich 0-2 Liverpool (Origi, 50')
Divock Origi doubles Liverpool's lead with a brilliant header!
Divock Origi'nin takımımızı 2-0 öne geçiren kafa golü. #LFC #EFL #CarabaoCup
