(Video) Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denies Norwich City penalty-kick

Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero for Liverpool just before half-time, denying a Norwich City spot-kick in the EFL Cup.

Inexperienced youth right-back Conor Bradley made an error in the area, which resulted in a penalty for the hosts.

But he had his goalkeeper to thank at the half-time whistle after the Ireland international denied Christos Tzolis from the spot.

It was a strong save by Kelleher, who made himself big on the goal-line and blocked the ball with his outstretched feet.

HALF-TIME | Norwich 0-1 Liverpool Christos Tzolis's penalty was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher and Norwich failed to take advantage of the chance to get back in the game! ๐Ÿ“บ Watch the second half live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/6BwsdZ5WRM โ€” Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 21, 2021

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Great from Kelleher to readjust his feet after realising it was down the middle!pic.twitter.com/OeBdSqfdQ3 โ€” LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 21, 2021