(Video) Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denies Norwich City penalty-kick

Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero for Liverpool just before half-time, denying a Norwich City spot-kick in the EFL Cup.

Inexperienced youth right-back Conor Bradley made an error in the area, which resulted in a penalty for the hosts.

But he had his goalkeeper to thank at the half-time whistle after the Ireland international denied Christos Tzolis from the spot.

It was a strong save by Kelleher, who made himself big on the goal-line and blocked the ball with his outstretched feet.

Footage via Sky Sports.

HALF-TIME | Norwich 0-1 Liverpool Christos Tzolis's penalty was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher and Norwich failed to take advantage of the chance to get back in the game! 📺 Watch the second half live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/6BwsdZ5WRM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 21, 2021

🇮🇪 Great from Kelleher to readjust his feet after realising it was down the middle!pic.twitter.com/OeBdSqfdQ3 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 21, 2021