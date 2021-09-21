(Video) Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denies Norwich City penalty-kick

Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero for Liverpool just before half-time, denying a Norwich City spot-kick in the EFL Cup.

Inexperienced youth right-back Conor Bradley made an error in the area, which resulted in a penalty for the hosts.

But he had his goalkeeper to thank at the half-time whistle after the Ireland international denied Christos Tzolis from the spot.

It was a strong save by Kelleher, who made himself big on the goal-line and blocked the ball with his outstretched feet.

Footage via Sky Sports.

