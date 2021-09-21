(Video) Liverpool starlet bags ninth goal in five games with outstanding hat-trick

Liverpool youngster Oakley Cannonier is in unstoppable form this season, scoring an incredible nine goals in five games thus far.

The centre forward bagged a hat-trick in his last outing against Crystal Palace in the Premier League U18 Cup, which the Reds won 3-2.

Cannonier has been deadly in front of goal this season, but his team-mates also deserve praise, namely Melkamu Frauendorf, James Balagizi and Stefan Bajcetic for their performances against the young Eagles.

In the video below, via r/LiverpoolFC, you can see all three of the aforementioned goals, as well as highlights from the full match.

Footage via LFC TV.