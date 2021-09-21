(Video) Many Liverpool fans sing Luis Suarez song to wind up Norwich supporters

Travelling Liverpool fans were in fine voice on Tuesday night as the Reds claimed a 3-0 win over Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher were the heroes at Carrow Road, with three goals and a penalty save between them.

Many Liverpool fans were seemingly enjoying themselves in the away end, singing the old Luis Suarez chant from the Uruguayan’s time at Anfield – which you can see/hear in the video below.

The Atletico Madrid striker was a notorious rival for Norwich, claiming a massive 12 goals in six appearances against the Canaries.

Footage via Goal.

Liverpool fans chanting Luis Suarez's name during their clash with Norwich 🔴🎶 Suarez's record vs Norwich:

• 6 appearances

• 12 goals

• 2 hat-tricks

• 3 assists pic.twitter.com/HMxPKHYhYy — Goal (@goal) September 21, 2021