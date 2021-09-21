(Video) Minamino bags brace as Liverpool cruise past Norwich in the EFL Cup

Liverpool extended their lead over Norwich City through Taki Minamino in the latter stages of the second half.

The Japan star bagged a brace against the Canaries away from home in the League Cup before the 80th minute.

Minamino scored his first goal very early on as Liverpool started rapidly at Carrow Road.

The forward wriggled his way into some space in the opposition area and slotted beyond the goalkeeper to get his second and make it 3-0.

Footage via Sky Sports / beIN Sport.

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool | GOAL! Minamino 🎥 to never miss any goal, Follow 👇🏼@IFAST66 pic.twitter.com/8WmvJGDsEv — Follow @IFAST66 (@ifast222) September 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/pAfxk9pffz — – (@PassLikeThiago) September 21, 2021