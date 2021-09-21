(Video) Minamino puts Liverpool ahead inside five minutes with clinical finish in EFL Cup

(Video) Minamino puts Liverpool ahead inside five minutes with clinical finish in EFL Cup

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino struck early on for the Reds away at Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The Japanese forward was handed a start in the EFL Cup in a heavily rotated squad and an impression early on.

A Liverpool corner was whipped in, which found the head of Divock Origi, who played the ball into a dangerous area.

With pure striker’s instinct, Minamino swivelled on the spot he was stood and slotted home through the Norwich goalkeeper’s legs.

