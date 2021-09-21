Xherdan Shaqiri explains why he quit Liverpool for Lyon

Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been speaking about his decision to join Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

The Switzerland international played the role of a hero on a few occasions during his time at Anfield, namely in the 2019 Champions League triumph, but departed the club over the summer.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is the perceived inheritor of Shaqiri’s spot in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Speaking in recent days, the Reds’ former No.23 revealed one of the reasons he opted to sign for Lyon and leave Merseyside earlier this year.

“I’m excited and very happy to be here,” Shaqiri told French broadcaster TF1, as per InsideFutbol. “Peter Bosz loves possession-[based], attacking football. He was one of the main reasons for me to come [to Lyon].

“I want to succeed and take them to a new level. With my experience and my level of game, I want to help this club regain its former glory.

“The objective is to win new trophies, to put Lyon back where it was more than ten years ago. It’s time to take this team to the place it deserves.”

After three years with Liverpool, Shaqiri packed up his bags – in which he’d have placed Champions League and Premier League winners’ medals – and left Anfield behind for pastures new.

The Switzerland international was a more than suitable understudy for Mo Salah, but at the age of 29 it’s not hard to see why he wanted to flex his muscles elsewhere.