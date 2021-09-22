Curtis Jones hits social media with message for fans after reaching Liverpool milestone

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones made his 50th appearance for the club against Norwich City on Tuesday night.

It’s a massive milestone for such a young player and is nothing short of a symbol of the talent the Scouser possesses.

Jones was able to help Liverpool mark his personal achievement with a win, progressing to the next round of the EFL Cup, thanks to goals by Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

The 20-year-old took to Twitter to share a message with supporters after the full-time whistle, celebrating the result and thanking fans for their backing…

50 appearances for my boyhood club😍, topped with a great result. Well done boys🔥💪 Thank you for your support always. Safe journey home reds❤️ pic.twitter.com/LZZuPP5klL — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) September 21, 2021

Jones’ continued involvement in Liverpool’s senior squad is testament to the trust Jurgen Klopp has in the young midfielder.

It’s easy to forget the No.17 is just 20-years-old when he consistently puts in eye-catching shifts for the Reds.

Liverpool are in action again this coming weekend, taking on Brentford in the Premier League, which could very well turn out to be Jones’ 51st game for the club.