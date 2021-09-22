Jurgen Klopp lauds Taki Minamino after bagging brace in EFL Cup: “Top character”

Liverpool forward Taki Minamino put in an impressive shift against Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, scoring two goals.

The Japan star was relentless throughout the tie at Carrow Road and cut the shape of a calm presence up front for the Reds.

Minamino’s first goal arrived very early on, capitalising on a loose ball via Divock Origi’s head, while his second was a brilliant individual effort in the final ten minutes of the game.

Speaking some time after the full-time whistle, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Taki and the Liverpool boss didn’t need a second invitation to laud the forward.

“He’s in a really good moment. He didn’t play too much, come back from injury – sometimes, it’s easy, sometimes not, but he’s a top class character obviously,” the 54-year-old said.

“Footballers want to play, he got injured [with national team]. It’s not [that] he didn’t play for 16 weeks or whatever. Players need time to get back on track. He deserved his goals. Good awareness, quick.”

Minamino is rightfully getting plaudits right now – coming back from a challenging loan spell at Southampton into the current Liverpool side is tricky.

With the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri over the summer, there is arguably a spot in Klopp’s typical match-day squad the Japan star can fight for – and bagging a brace against Norwich isn’t a bad way to go about it!