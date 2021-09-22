Jurgen Klopp reveals what Kaide Gordon said to him after Liverpool debut

Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon was handed his first senior appearance by Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old was elected to start against Norwich City in the EFL Cup, lining up alongside Divock Origi and Taki Minamino.

MORE: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp issues Roberto Firmino injury update

Gordon was fairly impressive throughout the 90 minutes, showing flashes of the brilliance we’ve seen of him at youth level.

Speaking some time after the game, Klopp revealed what the Liverpool youngster said to him immediately after the final whistle.

“The first thing Kaide said to me – when I wanted to say congratulations – was thank you! I said, nothing to thank for, you deserved it,” the boss said in his post-match press conference.

Over the years, Klopp has shown he’s always willing to give young players a chance in his senior squad if they impress him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher are prime examples – and it now seems Gordon is leading the next charge of youth from Kirkby.

Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton were also given game-time against Norwich City in the EFL Cup.