Liverpool confirm huge Anfield expansion plans; ceremony next week

Liverpool have confirmed plans to increase the capacity of Anfield by 7,000 before the 2023/24 season.

A “ground-breaking ceremony” will take place next week and work on the stadium will officially start shortly thereafter.

The plans were first revealed earlier this year, with a report by This Is Anfield in June detailing the club’s intention to expand Anfield to a 61,000-seater.

Liverpool had already put preparations in place, anticipating the go-ahead from the City Council to develop the Anfield Road stand.

The redevelopment will also see an entry section big enough to bring in large items for stages to convert the stadium for concerts and shows.

By the end of construction, which will cost around £60 million, the expanded stand will look similar to what the Main Stand currently looks like and will increase the historic venue’s capacity to a whopping 61,000.

The development will make Anfield the fourth-largest club football stadium in the country.