Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp issues Roberto Firmino injury update

Jurgen Klopp provided a surprise update on the fitness of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino on Tuesday night.

The Brazil international has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield last month through injury.

Asked about Liverpool’s depth, Klopp revealed Firmino is “not too far away” and that he trained with the squad earlier this week.

Speaking some time after the Reds’ 3-0 win at Carrow Road in the EFL Cup, the boss said he isn’t worried about his options.

“I was not in doubt [about our depth up front]. Bobby trained yesterday, first time with the team – not too far away,” Klopp said.

“We have already two midfielders out, we should make sure that number doesn’t get bigger. The start of the season is good for the squad [for the most part], but there is a lot more to come.”

Firmino’s eventual return to fitness will come as a massive boost to Liverpool and it’ll allow Klopp some more flexibility.

With youngster Kaide Gordon given the nod against Norwich in the EFL Cup, Diogo Jota was afforded a rest mid-week and will be fresh for Brentford on Saturday – but it’ll likely come too soon for Bobby.