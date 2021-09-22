(Photo) Nat Phillips spotted chatting with former Liverpool team-mate at Carrow Road

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips was named on the bench on Tuesday night, with Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate given starts against Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

Some supporters were hoping for a reunion for big Nat and Ozan Kabak at on the pitch at Carrow Road, the latter of whom signed for the Canaries on loan over the summer, but both players warmed their respective benches.

Goal journalist Neil Jones spotted the duo have a little chin-wag on the touch-line during the game and grabbed a quick snap to share with his Twitter followers.

The tweet went down a treat with Liverpool fans, boasting almost 3,000 ‘likes’ at the time of writing.

Friends reunited earlier. Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak catch up at Carrow Road 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LR9qRoFuot — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 21, 2021