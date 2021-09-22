(Video) Bizarre moment Kostas Tsimikas randomly blasts ball at Liverpool team-mate

Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas put in another impressive shift for the Reds – this time in the EFL Cup against Norwich City.

The Greece international has been somewhat of a revelation this season, putting in performances not to far off Andy Robertson’s level.

One moment from Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich stands out for a different reason, though.

Bizarrely – and, of course, we assume by accident – Tsimikas blasted a loose ball right at team-mate Curtis Jones, taking the wind out of the midfielder’s sails!

Take a watch of the funny video below. Footage via DAZN.

A Tsimikas no le cae muy bien Curtis Jones… 🤣#LasCopasEnDAZN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eLywnTxZMa — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) September 21, 2021