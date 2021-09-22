(Video) Former LFC player reveals Klopp wardrobe malfunction ahead of UCL Final

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has revealed Jurgen Klopp made a glaring wardrobe error ahead of the Reds’ 2018 Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

In a recent interview in his native Estonia, the veteran centre-half naturally got to talking about his time with the Premier League giants.

Klavan said before Klopp and the team walked out to face Real Madrid, the boss turned to his players and said “look at these undies” and showed the lads CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo, an opposition player at the time) brand underwear.

With a smile on his face, the former Liverpool man said the German clarified his wife packed his bags and it was unintentional – if not funny.

Ragnar Klavan has revealed that Jurgen Klopp wore Cristiano Ronaldo underwear to the the UCL final in Kiev. 😂pic.twitter.com/e5kUCkbuQS — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 22, 2021