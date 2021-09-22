(Video) Liverpool fans will love Jones embarrassing on-loan Chelsea midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones had a game to remember against Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

It was the young Scouser’s 50th appearance for the club at senior level, which resulted in a 3-0 win for the Reds.

A moment some may have missed from Liverpool’s mid-week clash was Jones utterly rinsing Billy Gilmour.

The Norwich midfielder, currently on loan from Chelsea, was outdone by the Reds’ No.17 on the edge of his own area – twice!

Footage below via Sky Sports.

