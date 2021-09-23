Joe Gomez lauds Liverpool starlet with ‘no ceiling’ after senior debut

Liverpool centre-half Joe Gomez believes 16-year-old Kaide Gordon can achieve whatever he sets his mind to.

The teenager made his senior debut in the EFL Cup at Carrow Road earlier this week, turning heads with a performance well ahead of his years.

Gordon completed the full 90 minutes against Norwich City and earned plaudits from fans, pundits and Jurgen Klopp alike.

Speaking to Goal journalist Neil Jones, Gomez said the Liverpool youngster has ‘no ceiling’ and that he is wiser than his years

“The biggest thing about Kaide is that he seems to have such an old head on his shoulders – he’s such a nice guy,” the centre-half said.

“Every time he trains with us he applies himself properly. He does extra things that wouldn’t even have crossed my mind when I was his age. The platform he has, there’s no ceiling to it.”

Like Harvey Elliott before him, Gordon is already showing the qualities a Premier League starlet needs to succeed.

Indeed, at the age of just 16 he will need to pick up as much experience as he can – but time is very much on his side and he’s already looking like a little gem for Liverpool, and with Klopp’s guidance he could become a real diamond.