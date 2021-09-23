Liverpool handed positive injury updates ahead of Brentford clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued as host of fitness updates ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Brentford.

Roberto Firmino has been missing for a number of weeks now, but the boss has revealed he is back in contention after resuming training.

It’s not so good news for midfielders Naby Keita and Thiago, though, as Klopp is anticipating both will be absent this weekend.

“Naby probably not. It’s not a serious thing but we have to wait until the pain settles, pretty much. We will see about that. Thiago, no chance,” the boss told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Bobby trained already for two or three days, so he is back in contention, let me say it like this. We used him a little bit as a ‘joker’ [in training].

“But he will be in the normal training and then we have to make a decision if we take him with us or not. Porto, 100%. Brentford, we have to see.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner were missing from Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich City earlier this week, but Klopp explained they’re absolutely fine and have both suffered from illnesses in recent days.

Conor Bradley started in place of the Reds’ No.66 at Carrow Road, but that may prove to have been a rare opportunity for the youngster as the boss revealed Neco Williams is making progress on his return to fitness.

“Neco made [his] first steps the day before yesterday; yesterday a [recovery] day; will be in training today, if it’s 100%, we will see how he can cope with it,” Klopp said of the Wales international.