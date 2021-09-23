Liverpool handed EFL Cup advantage as Reds discover fate after draw

Liverpool have been handed the rare privilege of being the only ‘big six’ side still in the EFL Cup to have avoided Premier League opposition.

The Reds were drawn to face Preston North End away from home in the next round of the tournament, while Chelsea got Southampton, Arsenal will face Leeds, Manchester City will travel to West Ham and Spurs got Burnley.

It should also be noted that Leicester City were drawn to face Brighton, so not a straightforward task for them either.

Some Liverpool fans have joked in recent years than Man City always get lucky in the EFL Cup, while the Reds’ second-string are forced to face top-tier opposition, but that won’t be the case in the next round.

That isn’t to say Preston will be pushovers, but there is a big difference in Premier League and Championship squads.

Liverpool will travel to the Deepdale on October 25 in a game that’ll already have some familiarity to it, given Sepp van den Berg and Ben Davies’ recent transfer history.