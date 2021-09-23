Liverpool predicted XI v. Brentford: Jurgen Klopp set to make wholesale changes

Liverpool are up against newly-promoted outfit Brentford in the Premier League this coming weekend.

The Bees may seem like meek opposition on paper, but they’ve proven to be far from that so far this season.

It’ll be a relatively tall task for Liverpool, but with an undefeated run still intact Jurgen Klopp shouldn’t be too worried.

The Reds rolled out the likes of Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon in their last outing – against Norwich City in the EFL Cup – but wholesale changes are expected for the Brentford clash.

Here’s how we think Klopp will line up…

In goal will be Alisson, fresh from a rest mid-week, and he’ll have a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

In midfield should be Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Jones, with Thiago still recovering from injury and Naby Keita seemingly picking up an ailment of his own at Carrow Road.

Up front will be Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota – with Bobby Firmino only recently resuming training and Jota handed a rest mid-week, the Portugal star is likely to get the nod.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Jota