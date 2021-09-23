Naby Keita to reject Liverpool contract if Jurgen Klopp can’t promise one thing – report

Naby Keita is reportedly ready to reject a fresh contract proposal from Liverpool, unless Jurgen Klopp reassesses his role in the squad.

According to reputable Bundesliga expert Christian Falk, the 26-year-old midfielder isn’t in a hurry to sign a new contract with the Reds.

In his report for BILD, the journalist stated official talks are yet to begin between Keita and Liverpool – but contact has been made with management and there are some positive feelings.

The Guinea international does want to remain at Anfield, but he needs reassurances he will be a permanent member of the team, as per the above report.

Based on that information, we surmise Keita wants Klopp to tell him he’s going to one of the first names on the team-sheet when fit.

Considering the No.8 typically operates in front of a No.6, he’s competing with Jordan Henderson and Thiago for a regular starting spot – both of whom are over 30.

If Keita performs as well as he has so far this season – and, crucially, can stay fit – there is little doubt he’ll cement his status as one of Liverpool’s most important players.