Man City dealt huge blow as two players ruled out of Liverpool clash – report

Our Premier League rivals Manchester City have been dealt a significant blow as both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have picked up injuries.

According to the Telegraph, the duo have already been ruled out of the Citizens’ trip to Anfield next month to face Liverpool.

Man City will still be able to field more than adequate central defenders in Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, if true, but it’s far from ideal for Pep Guardiola.

Naturally, Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp, his staff and supporters of the club – would rather see two full-strength XIs face off, but our rivals may be packing a little lighter for a few weeks.

The Reds are slated to play the role of hosts to Man City on Sunday 3 October, in what will be the most eye-catching clash of the season thus far.

Liverpool will be hoping – and indeed expecting – to keep their unbeaten run intact ahead of City’s visit, with Brentford next up on the chopping block in the Premier League.