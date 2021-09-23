Mo Salah makes Robbie Savage regret foolish Jadon Sancho claim

As the end of last season was winding down, Robbie Savage made a claim about Liverpool star Mo Salah that now looks incredibly short-sighted.

Jadon Sancho, of Manchester United, was linked with a move to Anfield and the former pro suggested the England international would be suited to start ahead of Salah for the Reds.

“For me, I would play him next season. This is just my opinion,” Savage told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport back in March 2020.

“The front three, amazing. [Mo] Salah got 20 goals this season and he’s brilliant. [Bobby] Firmino, brilliant. [Sadio] Mane, brilliant – [but] I would play Sancho next season instead of Salah.”

Naturally, Liverpool fans ridiculed Savage at the time – something which has again picked up pace this week.

As it stands, Salah has five goals and two assists to his name so far this season; while Sancho is yet to register a goal contribution for Man United in his seven appearances thus far.

Time will tell if the Red Devils starlet will go on to become a success, but one thing is for certain – neither in March 2020 or right now is he superior to Liverpool’s No.11.