Mo Salah makes Robbie Savage regret foolish Jadon Sancho claim

As the end of last season was winding down, Robbie Savage made a claim about Liverpool star Mo Salah that now looks incredibly short-sighted.

Jadon Sancho, of Manchester United, was linked with a move to Anfield and the former pro suggested the England international would be suited to start ahead of Salah for the Reds.

For me, I would play him next season. This is just my opinion,” Savage told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport back in March 2020.

The front three, amazing. [Mo] Salah got 20 goals this season and he’s brilliant. [Bobby] Firmino, brilliant. [Sadio] Mane, brilliant – [but] I would play Sancho next season instead of Salah.”

Naturally, Liverpool fans ridiculed Savage at the time – something which has again picked up pace this week.

Mo Salah has started the season in blistering form

As it stands, Salah has five goals and two assists to his name so far this season; while Sancho is yet to register a goal contribution for Man United in his seven appearances thus far.

Time will tell if the Red Devils starlet will go on to become a success, but one thing is for certain – neither in March 2020 or right now is he superior to Liverpool’s No.11.

