(Video) Bruno Fernandes tries sly trick as Man United are knocked out of EFL Cup

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes tried to cheat his way to an equaliser as the Red Devils were eliminated from the EFL Cup.

Liverpool’s bitter-most rivals were 1-0 down to West Ham United at Old Trafford and time was swiftly running out.

With 93 minutes on the clock, Fernandes nicked a drop-ball which had been awarded to the winning side and ran in on goal.

The Man United midfielder slotted home, but – of course – the goal didn’t stand. Clever? Dirty? What was he thinking?!

Footage via the Carabao Cup.

