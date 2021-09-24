Ex-Liverpool star hails Klopp’s ‘key’ lesson that has guided him beyond his time at Anfield

Pedro Chirivella has highlighted Jurgen Klopp’s insistence on the importance of “orientation” during his time at Liverpool as a lesson that has since stuck with him.

Amongst a host of loan spells, the former Red had spent almost seven years with the German’s outfit, though struggled to break into the first-team beyond the domestic cup competitions.

“One of the things that Klopp used to tell me every time is the orientation of your body is much more important than the pass that you make!” the Spaniard told beIN Sports (via This Is Anfield).

“It’s something I keep in mind, I always try to be well orientated, to see what’s around me, and if I can do that, it’s much easier to find a pass.

“As a central midfielder, you are always in the middle of everything, you have to be really alert on everything and I think orientation is key!”

The former youth prospect made one sole appearance for the Merseysiders in the English top-flight, starting in a 3-1 defeat to Swansea.

Sadly, the 24-year-old didn’t make the next step at Anfield, opting for a free transfer switch to Nantes over extending his stay in Merseyside.

The player has since made himself a mainstay in the French outfit, operating mainly as a defensive midfielder.

While it’s always a shame to witness players, fans once thought had bright futures at L4, make a name for themselves beyond the club, we’re glad to hear that Klopp’s words continue to play a guiding role with regard to Chirivella’s game.

