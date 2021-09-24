Liverpool midfielder ‘probably’ ruled out of selection until after the international break in Klopp injury update

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that a likely return point for injured Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will “probably” be beyond the international break, as reported in a tweet by chief Echo correspondent Paul Gorst.

The Spanish international had been withdrawn in the second-half of the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend after suffering a calf injury.

Klopp on Thiago: "Not clear when he's back. A calf muscle issue. So…after the int'l break, probably. I don't think any time earlier." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 24, 2021

Should the former Bayern Munich midfielder be out of action until the middle of October, it will mean the Merseysiders will be unable to rely on the abilities of the classy playmaker against Brentford, Porto in the Champions League and a crucial meeting with Manchester City.

It’s a big loss for us, particularly with important fixtures on the horizon before the international break arrives.

On the other hand, it’s a great opportunity for some of our second-string options to put themselves into contention for a more consistent starting role in Klopp’s starting-XI.

We at the Empire of the Kop would imagine that Curtis Jones would be a frontrunner for the vacancy with Naby Keita likewise ruled out for our upcoming meeting with Thomas Frank’s Bees outfit.

