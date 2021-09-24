Solskjaer accuses Klopp of getting in referees’ heads over penalty calls

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blamed Jurgen Klopp for a perceived lack of penalties this term following the German’s comments about Liverpool’s rivals earlier in the year.

The Red Devils’ manager felt that his outfit had been denied well-deserved spot-kicks in a host of recent fixtures suggesting his counterpart at Anfield had influenced officials’ decision-making.

“There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting pens and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give,” the Norwegian told reporters in his pre-match presser, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve seen a big, big difference since then.

“We just have to leave it to the refs and hopefully they’ll make the right calls very soon.”

The Merseysiders remain level on points with their rivals over the M62, with goal difference currently separating the two English top-flight sides.

In fairness to Klopp, the former Borussia Dortmund coach’s comments – following a defeat to Southampton in January – were absolutely backed up by fact.

Over the course of the last five seasons (the current campaign included), Manchester United (40) have received almost double the number of penalties handed to Liverpool (22).

With us far from being a conservative force when it comes to our offensive efforts, it’s a statistic that’s enough to warrant some investigation at the very least.

